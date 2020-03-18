Letter, 3/19: City must help service workers

With social distancing in place, there are no customers for Lincoln's service industry workers. Bartenders, waitstaff, cooks, bouncers, delivery drivers, etc. With no customers to serve, there is no service industry.

Thousands of service workers in Lincoln rely on regular work and tips to pay their rent month to month, to say nothing of health costs, personal necessities, etc. Many bars and restaurants have already been compelled to close because of coronavirus concerns, some unsure of how they'll pay their own rent, unsure if they'll even be able to reopen.

Service work isn't rich work. Few service workers have extensive savings to fall back on during this de facto shuttering of their industry. Many have families to support. Struggles to pay for basic necessities, rent, etc. will begin soon.

Something must be done to support these workers in this time of need. I don't know if that looks like supplemental income, rent freezes or something else, but the city has an obligation to its service workers to help see them through this. They are the heart and soul of the entire local economy when times are good.