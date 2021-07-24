Letter: City must act on grain elevator

I read with interest the Lincoln Journal Star ("His elevator is officially worthless, but owner won't let it go," July 13) regarding the safety hazard and eyesore that is the abandoned grain elevator at 740 S. Sixth Street.

I drive by it every day and am amazed that nothing substantial has been done. Given the city’s ongoing efforts to redevelop the South Haymarket area, the proximity to Park Middle School and the obvious health and safety issues, it seems hard to believe that the city of Lincoln has not been able to find a viable solution.

It is equally frustrating that the county has determined a zero assessment value for the property, eliminating all property taxes and all possible incentive for the property owner to sell, demolish, redevelop, clean up or otherwise deal with his property in an appropriate fashion.

I note that the article failed to mention the city-owned property directly to the east of the elevator that has, for years, housed scrapped bus stops, abandoned buses, and other assorted junk that is also right across the street from Park Middle School. No wonder that the city does not take the elevator issue seriously enough to find a solution.