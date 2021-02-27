Letter: City Council needs Hilton

Like many Lincolnites, I am frustrated with the Lincoln City Council and see no evidence that our current officials are truly representing the interests of us constituents. They made promises to get elected and then kowtowed to the mayor’s agenda.

I am supporting Mary Hilton, at-large candidate for Lincoln City Council. I know Mary. We were neighbors, and we have had detailed conversations about her common-sense solutions to our city’s policies and finances. She explains that a good local government must protect liberties, freedoms and pocketbooks and should get back to the basics.

Mary has a B.S. in business administration and has a background in governmental accounting and auditing. Mary has strong Christian values and honors conservative principles.

Who besides Mary will hand you a “30 Days of 30 Second Prayers” card, asking if you will pray for her to be accountable to God for every decision, and be granted wisdom, knowledge and understanding during this journey? Our City Council needs members like Mary Hilton!

Sondra Kahler, Lincoln

