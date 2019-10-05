Lincoln’s civic leaders have scammed the voters again, with the clever wording of the sales tax increase for street repairs. The ballot issue stated, “Not less than 25% will be used on new construction.”
The new tax started Oct. 1. The new mayor pledged that street repair would be a priority, starting in the spring of 2020. The voters’ priority was to repair the existing streets, not new construction. The deplorable condition of the existing streets is what convinced them to approve a new tax.
But now, Lonnie Burklund, assistant transportation director, has stated ("Drivers single out problem streets," Sept. 29) that repairing existing streets will not happen for maybe two years!
He said the “first projects are unlikely to be arterial streets,” adding, “… We’ll be lucky to incorporate them in 2021.” He continued, “It’s likely that new road construction will be some of the first work.”
You have free articles remaining.
It appears that the 25% figure for new construction in 2018 could be closer to 100%. The rough existing roads might have to wait until 2021, or later.
In the end, the city asks the voters for more money to repair the existing roads, but then funnels it elsewhere. Typical.
Brad Carper, Lincoln