Letter: Cigarette tax hike a lifesaver

“I had my first cigarette when I was 8 years old. I couldn’t wait to do it; it’s what everyone did. I was a full-time smoker by the time I was 13.” Julie, now retired, describes the hold nicotine has over her this way. “I hate smoking with a passion. I hate that when I’m watching my grandkids, I have to step out to have a cigarette. I have to. My mind cannot focus on anything until I get a cigarette.”

The negative health effects of smoking are well known, nearly 70 years after the Surgeon General’s seminal 1964 report. Smoking is the leading cause of preventable disease and death in the U.S. The most effective way to reduce smoking is to prevent young people from starting and to entice current smokers to quit through a tobacco tax increase, something Nebraska lawmakers haven’t done since 2002.

Increasing the state tobacco tax rate by $1.50 per pack and imposing a 20% tax on e-nicotine products, as Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh's LB459 would do, would reduce youth smoking by 17%, prevent 7,000 premature deaths and generate $13.47 million in healthcare cost savings from fewer cases of lung cancer, smoking-affected pregnancies and heart attacks and strokes, according to analysis from the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids and American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network.