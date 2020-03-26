Letter, 3/27: Churchill's words on false hope still true
Letter, 3/27: Churchill's words on false hope still true

Virus Outbreak Trump

President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing Sunday at the White House.

 PATRICK SEMANSKY, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Regarding the president's statements on wonder drugs and plans to lift stay-at-home orders, I can only quote the man many consider the greatest statesmen and leader of the 20th century:

"There is no worse mistake in public leadership than to hold out false hopes soon to be swept away. The British people can face peril or misfortune with fortitude and buoyancy, but they bitterly resent being deceived or finding that those responsible for their affairs are themselves dwelling in a fools' paradise." -- Winston Spencer Churchill.

Phillip Ness, Denton

