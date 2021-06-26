 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Church wrong to deny Biden
0 Comments

Letter: Church wrong to deny Biden

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Photo1

President Joe Biden speaks about reaching 300 million COVID-19 vaccination shots on Friday in the State Dining Room of the White House.

 EVAN VUCCI, ASSOCIATED PRESS

President Biden, one of the most observant of his Catholic faith, who has said he is opposed to abortion, is being singled out by Catholic bishops for not imposing his beliefs on others?

I can think of a few Republican politicians who did not impose their views on a president who broke many commandments, that they themselves lie, bear false witness against their neighbors, have other gods before Him (Trump) and do not welcome immigrants or love thy neighbor.

Are they too going to be denied the Eucharist? Publicly shamed or called out? Is the only true sin in the eyes of the church being a Democrat? Perhaps if the church is becoming too political and in so doing blurs the line of separation of church and state, the church should start paying taxes. Does the church even believe Romans 13:1?

Susan Priest, Lincoln

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letter: Democrats are in denial

  • Updated

Illegal border crossing attempts continue to rise under President Biden’s administration. Last month, there were 180,034 enforcement encounter…

Letter: Got to be an easier way
Letters

Letter: Got to be an easier way

  • Updated

I'd like to echo Steve Scharf's letter to the editor ("Bringing DMV to your door," June 17) with a frustratingly humorous example of governmen…

Letter: An alternative to 30x30
Letters

Letter: An alternative to 30x30

  • Updated

President Biden initiated the 30x30 plan to conserve 30% of U.S. lands and waters by the year 2030. This helps curb climate change. However, N…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News