Letter: Church wrong to deny Biden

President Biden, one of the most observant of his Catholic faith, who has said he is opposed to abortion, is being singled out by Catholic bishops for not imposing his beliefs on others?

I can think of a few Republican politicians who did not impose their views on a president who broke many commandments, that they themselves lie, bear false witness against their neighbors, have other gods before Him (Trump) and do not welcome immigrants or love thy neighbor.

Are they too going to be denied the Eucharist? Publicly shamed or called out? Is the only true sin in the eyes of the church being a Democrat? Perhaps if the church is becoming too political and in so doing blurs the line of separation of church and state, the church should start paying taxes. Does the church even believe Romans 13:1?

Susan Priest, Lincoln

