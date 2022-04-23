Letter: Church doesn't make difference

Why is it that some candidates for governor feel obligated to tell us what church they attend?
Alan Hersch, Lincoln
Tags
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Why is it that some candidates for governor feel obligated to tell us what church they attend?
Alan Hersch, Lincoln
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
In the early 20th century, coal miners, on the advice of Scottish scientist John Haidane, began carrying caged canaries to work with them as t…
My parents always told the truth. So did my brother (he better). I did, too. Today, My lawyer and medical doctor tell the truth. My friends te…
In "Coningsby or the New Generation," a novel now unread by most, Benjamin Disraeli makes an important point about the general reaction in Eng…
Nebraska is still doing an awful job at vaccinating its people against COVID. Figures from New York Times show that 74 of Nebraska's 93 counti…
How fascinating to read the article April 10 headlined “California eyes gun law changes after shooting." State Sen. Robert Hertzberg says, “Ca…
In a front page article, “Flood turns his attention to Lincoln” (April 13), Mike Flood cites Lincoln as the “example No. 1” of how to grow the…
I was taught in my 10th-grade psychology class years ago that Madison Avenue operates on the assumption that Americans are stupid. Sales pitch…
Joe Nigro misunderstands the duties of an elected public defender. An elected public defender whose salary is paid for by taxpayers needs to l…
Wilderness Park wasn't created in the late 1960s by the Lancaster County commissioners to provide a beautiful, natural park for hikers, bikers…
I have fond memories of watching the show "To Tell The Truth" and trying to figure out who the liars were. Little did I know that show was pre…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.