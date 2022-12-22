 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Christmas is about Christ

Mel Luetchens was complaining in a letter to the editor ("Ceremony adds to divisions," Dec. 15) about the topics presented at Gov. Pete Ricketts'  Christmas message.

The holiday is named Christmas because we are celebrating the birth of Jesus, the Christ. It is sad that his feelings are somewhat typical for people that celebrate Santa Claus instead of the Christ.

I am old enough to remember being able to drive around the city and see many Nativity scenes instead of inflatable showmen and animals. I also remember celebrating the full length of the Christmas season that doesn't end until Epiphany, (and I still do). Sadly, many trees and decorations are discarded the day after Christmas.

I wonder if Mr. Luetchens gets upset when the Germans celebrate Oktoberfest or the Irish celebrating St. Patrick's Day.

Mike Cvitak, Denton

