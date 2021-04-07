Letter: Christensen leads on public safety

Lincoln is a growing city and with that growth comes challenges and needs. City leaders have to keep up with the growth, and Roy Christensen has a plan to address the city’s understaffed police department.

On the City Council, Roy Christensen has consistently supported investing in public safety to keep our streets and neighborhoods safe. But as Lincoln’s population and the city’s borders have grown, police staffing hasn’t kept pace. Impressively, he’s set a goal of adding 42 police officers over the next five years to address a woefully understaffed department.

An overworked and stretched police department inevitably leads to morale issues which feeds a retention problem. Properly staffing the police department not only improves public safety but contributes to stronger morale and retention among the police force. That’s why setting staffing goals, like Roy Christensen has done, and then turning the goals into action is so important.

For eight years, Roy Christensen has been a leader on the City Council on public safety, fiscal responsibility and investment in infrastructure. Now Roy Christensen is leading on addressing police staffing needs and the rest of the council and mayor should follow.

Colten Zamrzla, Lincoln

