Letter: Christensen brings experience
Letter: Christensen brings experience

Roy Christensen has the experience and priorities we need on the Lincoln City Council. As a health care provider, small-business owner and community volunteer, Roy Christensen knows the needs of Lincoln’s families, seniors and small businesses and how to get results.

Roy Christensen has a record of working with Democrats and Republicans in city government to reach consensus on big, important issues like funding for our roads and public safety.

Join me in voting to re-elect Roy Christensen to the Lincoln City Council. He has the right experience and priorities to keep Lincoln moving in the right direction.

Seth Ramirez, Lincoln

