 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Choose truth, not propaganda

  • 0
Capitol Riot Investigation Witnesses

President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of Joe Biden as president Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.

 Evan Vucci, Associated Press

There are thousands of well researched journalistic articles based in truth and science that support the summary statement and prediction in the New York Times paragraph shown here, from an an April 18 article titled, "Trump allies continue legal drive to erase his loss, stoking election doubts":

"This is the clearest and most present danger to our democracy ... Trump and his supporters in Congress and in the states are preparing now to lay the groundwork to overturn the election in 2024 were Trump, or his designee, to lose the vote for the presidency.”

If this comes true the outright lies, propaganda and disinformation campaigns will have worked. We will then be entering a very dark and destructive era in the nation -- an era that will be very similar to the darkness of the Soviet Union, where true democracy, journalism and truth will be shunned as “fake news” just like the first Trump Era where the will of the people will be criminally turned away.

The culprits are those who produce the propaganda, trash and lies, but more importantly the citizens who elect to believe this trash as truth and then help perpetuate this trash as truth by passing it on as truth.

People are also reading…

It is well-documented Trump uses lies, propaganda and half truths to stoke his base. This is precisely how Putin keeps his people in the dark and under control, and exactly how Trump and his cronies tricked Americans to storm the Capital and do all the harm that occurred on Jan. 6, 2021. No thank you! I will choose truth!

Dan Zichek, Lincoln

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Too many guns or people?

Letter: Too many guns or people?

The original Constitution of the United States was drafted and approved in article 7 of the document on Sept. 17, 1787. The Bill of Rights inc…

Letter: No freedom without control

Letter: No freedom without control

Liberty and freedom are two values we hold dear as Americans. Yet these two values are being threatened by the courts and by legislation. Ever…

Letter: Don't miss chance to act

Letter: Don't miss chance to act

Everyone admits that the weather has changed for the worse; 67% of Nebraskans recognize it is due to climate change. We see the droughts, floo…

Letter: Nurses rallying for change

Letter: Nurses rallying for change

Nurses from all over the country will be participating in a National Nurses' March on Thursday. The largest group will be marching to Congress…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News