Letter: Choose truth, not propaganda

There are thousands of well researched journalistic articles based in truth and science that support the summary statement and prediction in the New York Times paragraph shown here, from an an April 18 article titled, "Trump allies continue legal drive to erase his loss, stoking election doubts":

"This is the clearest and most present danger to our democracy ... Trump and his supporters in Congress and in the states are preparing now to lay the groundwork to overturn the election in 2024 were Trump, or his designee, to lose the vote for the presidency.”

If this comes true the outright lies, propaganda and disinformation campaigns will have worked. We will then be entering a very dark and destructive era in the nation -- an era that will be very similar to the darkness of the Soviet Union, where true democracy, journalism and truth will be shunned as “fake news” just like the first Trump Era where the will of the people will be criminally turned away.

The culprits are those who produce the propaganda, trash and lies, but more importantly the citizens who elect to believe this trash as truth and then help perpetuate this trash as truth by passing it on as truth.

It is well-documented Trump uses lies, propaganda and half truths to stoke his base. This is precisely how Putin keeps his people in the dark and under control, and exactly how Trump and his cronies tricked Americans to storm the Capital and do all the harm that occurred on Jan. 6, 2021. No thank you! I will choose truth!

Dan Zichek, Lincoln

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0