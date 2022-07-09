Letter: Choice helped a mother, family

I wouldn’t be a mother today if I didn’t have access to safe abortions. I’ve felt the joy and excitement of a positive pregnancy result six times. Each time, I instantly became a mother to an individual, deeply wanted, celebrated life. My first ultrasound showed no heartbeat. Since my body didn’t naturally miscarry, a “missed miscarriage,” the hospital performed a D&C.

Six weeks into my next pregnancy, I started bleeding. It was a subchorionic hemorrhage, or bleeding under the membranes surrounding the embryo. I would bleed excessively, constantly for five months, often passing lemon-sized clots.

Then came the 20-week ultrasound — the anatomy scan. It’s a girl! But ... my daughter has bilateral renal agenesis -- Potter syndrome. She doesn’t have kidneys, a bladder, or the major blood vessels needed to supply those organs. The absence of kidneys causes a lack of fetal urine which comprises a significant amount of amniotic fluid (oligohydramnios). The baby needs to “inhale” this fluid in the womb to help her lungs develop.

While pregnant, my body helped her live. But upon birth, there was a 100% chance she would die relatively quickly.

I could carry my daughter to term, bleeding profusely for nine months, endure labor and childbirth and watch her struggle in vain to breathe without working lungs and missing organs until she gave up. My other choice was an abortion.

We later had two healthy daughters, another miscarriage, another healthy daughter. I wouldn’t be a mother today if I didn’t have access to safe abortions.

Danni Gilbert, Lincoln