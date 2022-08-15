Letter: Choice goes beyond abortion

It is time for Nebraskans to amend our constitution to reflect the belief that every adult has a right to have control over what medical decisions are made concerning their body. I say “all” with most of the intent in this letter as a focus on a woman’s right to control the care of her body.

What I believe, whether religious, moral or something else, should not be a factor. It isn’t my body. But the issue of choice extends beyond women and abortion to everyone and can cover many more things to which we are denied access.

It could be birth-control down the road as well as other things. I testified at a legislative hearing for a bill Sen. Ernie Chambers had introduced to allow lucid, well-informed adults to make decisions to control the end of their life.

Whether abortion for a woman or end of life choices my wife had with terminal cancer, we hear the answer that there is support and help available. Support? Help? Women being forced to carry a child to term that is the result of incest or rape or puts their life in danger is ludicrous. A person being forced to live the last weeks and days of a stage 4 terminal cancer enduring the loss of dignity and constant pain or medicated into an unconscious state is ludicrous when there are other options.

There are other topics that would fall under this topic. Citizens having rights to control their medical care is imperative.

Thomas M. Meyer, Lincoln