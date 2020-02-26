Letter, 2/27: China sets a bad example
Letter, 2/27: China sets a bad example

Chinese health report says 80% of virus cases have been mild

In this Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, photo, medical workers pump oxygen for a new coronavirus patient at a hospital in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. Chinese authorities on Monday reported a slight upturn in new virus cases and hundred more deaths for a total of thousands since the outbreak began two months ago. (Chinatopix via AP)

 STR

In his Fort Report from Feb. 14, Rep. Jeff Fortenberry highlighted two failures of China’s leadership.

* It ignored the dangers of pollution resulting in extreme air and water pollution.

* It silenced Dr. Li Wenliang when he warned others about the coronavirus and thereby permitted its explosive growth.

Fortenberry also highlighted the success our CDC had addressing Ebola several years ago. Our bipartisan efforts stopped the epidemic and made the world safer during subsequent outbreaks.

Rep. Fortenberry needs his own “Chernobyl moment.” Climate scientists are unanimous: Climate change is real, it is serious, and we can fix it but we need to start now. We have seen the increase in extreme weather events already, including last spring’s floods.

The hysterics of climate deniers will not decrease these events in the decades to come. There is a bipartisan solution that puts a steadily rising fee on carbon production at the source and then pays dividends to American families.

It would cut greenhouse emissions by 40% while growing the economy. The Chinese have proven the danger of prioritizing short-term political expediency over long-term good governance. Stop following their examples.

Michael Stretz, Lincoln

