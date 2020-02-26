Letter, 2/27: China sets a bad example

In his Fort Report from Feb. 14, Rep. Jeff Fortenberry highlighted two failures of China’s leadership.

* It ignored the dangers of pollution resulting in extreme air and water pollution.

* It silenced Dr. Li Wenliang when he warned others about the coronavirus and thereby permitted its explosive growth.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fortenberry also highlighted the success our CDC had addressing Ebola several years ago. Our bipartisan efforts stopped the epidemic and made the world safer during subsequent outbreaks.

Rep. Fortenberry needs his own “Chernobyl moment.” Climate scientists are unanimous: Climate change is real, it is serious, and we can fix it but we need to start now. We have seen the increase in extreme weather events already, including last spring’s floods.

The hysterics of climate deniers will not decrease these events in the decades to come. There is a bipartisan solution that puts a steadily rising fee on carbon production at the source and then pays dividends to American families.

It would cut greenhouse emissions by 40% while growing the economy. The Chinese have proven the danger of prioritizing short-term political expediency over long-term good governance. Stop following their examples.

Michael Stretz, Lincoln

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0