 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: China isn't communist nation
0 comments

Letter: China isn't communist nation

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
China US Tariffs

Workers carry boxes of LED lights into a renovation site in Beijing, China, Tuesday. Barring a last-minute breakthrough, the Trump administration on Friday will start imposing tariffs on $34 billion in Chinese imports. And China will promptly strike back with tariffs on an equal amount of U.S. exports. 

 Ng Han Guan

I served for two years as a Peace Corps volunteer in China. My loathing of the Chinese government knew no bounds. My college English students led tense, narrow lives stunted by an oppressive government. But communist-style land reforms were not among my frustrations.

My students didn't walk around in matching gray overalls waving around copies of the Little Red Book. In fact, right after class, they'd run out to the China Telecom booth in the middle of the quad to hawk the latest Nokia smartphone. On the streets of Chongqing, I routinely encountered beggars. Today, China plays host to the second-most billionaires in the world. So, what gives?

China is not a communist country. The Chinese Communist Party is not a communist regime. They are CINOs: Communists In Name Only. They subscribe to "socialism with Chinese characteristics," a euphemism for state capitalism sustained by extreme nationalism.

The real problem with the CCP is that it is a totalitarian regime. Fox News doesn't emphasize this fact because it would force Republicans to look in the mirror and confront the ugly reality of the autocracy they wish to install.

President Trump downplayed the pandemic, much as the CCP did. China's surveillance state is George W. Bush's Patriot Act carried to its logical conclusion. Voter suppression tactics are an effort to CCP-ize our democracy. Trumpist xenophobia has its analogue in Chinese nationalism.

It's very Freudian: the modern right hates China because in China they see their own reflection staring right back at them.

Keith Petit, Bellevue

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letter: Keep Daylight Saving TIme

  • Updated

I absolutely oppose Kris Thompson's letter to the editor ("Time change idea off base," March 31) that there is not support to keep Daylight Sa…

Letters

Letter: No one needs an AR-15

  • Updated

The proponents of the Second Amendment claim that it states that all men are allowed to "bear arms." They always neglect the first part of tha…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News