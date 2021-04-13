Letter: China isn't communist nation

I served for two years as a Peace Corps volunteer in China. My loathing of the Chinese government knew no bounds. My college English students led tense, narrow lives stunted by an oppressive government. But communist-style land reforms were not among my frustrations.

My students didn't walk around in matching gray overalls waving around copies of the Little Red Book. In fact, right after class, they'd run out to the China Telecom booth in the middle of the quad to hawk the latest Nokia smartphone. On the streets of Chongqing, I routinely encountered beggars. Today, China plays host to the second-most billionaires in the world. So, what gives?

China is not a communist country. The Chinese Communist Party is not a communist regime. They are CINOs: Communists In Name Only. They subscribe to "socialism with Chinese characteristics," a euphemism for state capitalism sustained by extreme nationalism.

The real problem with the CCP is that it is a totalitarian regime. Fox News doesn't emphasize this fact because it would force Republicans to look in the mirror and confront the ugly reality of the autocracy they wish to install.