Letter: Children's cost won't affect state

Moral, ethical, human, Christian and Nebraska values have all been appropriately cited in heartfelt criticism of Gov. Pete Ricketts’ recent refusal to accept migrant children in Nebraska. Still, it needs to be pointed out that his stated reason (keeping our tax money for our own children) has another major flaw.

Refugees are not dropped penniless at our local doorsteps. Federal government agencies provide funding to get them placed and established, cooperating with and supporting the states and nongovernmental organizations, such as the Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service and United States Conference of Catholic Bishops. Further funding comes from a combination of volunteers, foundations and donations.

When new arrivals and the paid staff who assist them use their federal funding to pay for goods and services, that money goes into the local economy. The children in question are mostly teenagers, and very soon will be productive workers and taxpayers.

Jane Reinkordt, Denton

