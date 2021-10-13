Letter: Children need rules, structure

The high number of teen pregnancies a few decades ago may have consequences only now becoming apparent. Children raising children is never a good idea.

Without good rules consistently enforced, I doubt we can expect anything but the childish and destructive behavior we see in threats to teachers through and schools vandalized through TikTok challenges. And their parents are harassing school boards.

Should we stand for students slapping teachers as a prank? What will it be next month? Bringing guns to school -- or worse? Maybe we should reconsider how we raise our kids with our current parenting practices. No, the privates are telling the generals what to do. Maybe schools should think again about the vice principal's paddle.

Children want good rules. It is confusing to expect them to raise themselves.

I heard a story about one hippie couple thought their child should have the right to name himself, otherwise they were oppressing him and taking away his innate freedom. When they thought he was old enough, he simply named himself what he had always been called to that point: "Baby."

Kids don't want or need freedom at that early stage. They need trust in the world around them, so that freedom develops with responsibility. That is the reason for rules.