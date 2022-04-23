 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Child Tax Credit making difference

Tax season may be behind us, but it's important to remember how important the expanded Child Tax Credit has been for children and families.

According to a new study from the Brookings Institution, the 2021 changes to the credit, including sending it as a monthly payment, had a profound impact. Child poverty dropped by 40%. Tax credit recipients lived healthier lives, invested more in their children's education and were less likely to rely on payday loans. Families spent their payments on rent, food and clothes for their kids -- the same costs going up for us all now.

But some lawmakers stopped an extension of the tax credit payments. As a result, 3.7 million children fell below the poverty line in January. And 1.4 million households who had received the tax credit before have left their jobs because they can no longer afford childcare.

Economists say extending the Child Tax Credit is critical to help families facing rising costs from inflation. How much more evidence do lawmakers need before they do the right thing?

I call on our members of Congress to extend the Child Tax Credit with permanent full refundability and resume the monthly payments immediately.

Ann Marie Sinica, Lincoln

