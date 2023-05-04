It is amazing, but not surprising, that a community activist against gun violence, has been banned, for life from our state Capitol. Republican senators love the Constitution but seemingly only when it serves their purposes.

This activist rightfully called out "shame" as Republican senators passed LB77, a law that would allow concealed carry of firearms without a permit. In addition, the same Republicans repealed city gun ordinances, to the vocal opposition of our own police chiefs in Lincoln and Omaha.

As a reminder, gun violence -- homicide and suicide -- is the No. 1 cause of death for children in the United States. In 2023, so far, there have been over 160 mass shootings. People who have mistakenly pulled into driveways, including in Lincoln, have been shot and killed for their simple error.

Tom Brewer, John Lowe, Jim Pillen, and other Republicans should be ashamed for "protecting" the sacrosanct Second Amendment while having blatant and utter disregard for our Constitution, particularly the First Amendment.

Nebraskan Republicans want to use your tax dollars to quash free speech, particularly when it comes to education.

This trend of shredding our constitutional right to free speech is gaining steam across the country, shrouded in the language of protecting children. The governor, a veterinarian and livestock producer, thinks he knows what's best for Nebraska's children and is going after education to make his point. Shame on these Republicans for cherry-picking our Constitution.

Cynthia Douglas-Ybarra, Omaha