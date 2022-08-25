 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Cheney is solution, not problem

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks Tuesday at a primary Election Day gathering in Jackson, Wyo.

 Jae C. Hong, Associated Press

It is absolutely amazing that voters and politicians are still blindly supporting Donald Trump. How do Wyoming voters unseat a true patriot like Liz Cheney for trying to protect our Democracy and us from the liar-in-chief and the damage he and his administration have done to our democracy and replace her with a puppet spewing the same lies as Trump. It makes me nauseated.

When this bombastic mess is all over, and when the truth is finally out, those still supporting Trump will have to look their children, grandchildren and fellow citizens in the eyes and admit they were manipulated and hoodwinked by a reckless, dictatorial, narcissistic shyster. They will also have to apologize for allowing themselves to follow and believe the lies, half-truths and conspiracy theories for both -- not first fact-checking the falsehoods being spewed, and second for passing them on as fact and truth. These actions were just as reckless as Trump’s deceitful recklessness.

People are also reading…

Make no mistake, Trump has done great harm to this country and our standing in the world. To fix it will take time and healing and having sensible leadership in place, leaders who call out lies and conspiracy theories, someone like Liz Cheney.

Dan Zichek, Lincoln

