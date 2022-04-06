 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Changing future of a disease

Parkinson's Awareness 4.17

Competitors let their bean bags fly during a cornhole tournament to raise awareness of Parkinson's disease at South Gate United Methodist Church in April.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star

An estimated 1 million people in the U.S. -- 5,000 in Nebraska -- live with Parkinson’s disease, the second-most common neurodegenerative disease after Alzheimer’s and the 14th leading cause of death in our country.

Commonly known for its movement or motor-related symptoms, people with PD are often more impacted by non-motor symptoms like apathy, depression, and sleep behavior disorders. As for the #FutureofPD, the number of people living with the disease is expected to rise to 1.2 million by 2030.

April is Parkinson’s Awareness Month, and I, along with others in the Lincoln community urge everyone in Nebraska to join us as we work to change the course of the #FutureofPD by promoting greater awareness of how Parkinson’s affects those living with the disease and their families. To get involved, individuals can learn about Parkinson's research and programs, participate in local events, or share their stories or others’ stories on social media.

As a physical therapist, I have seen how much community support benefits those living with PD. Together, we can rewrite the #FutureofPD by improving care and advancing research toward a cure.

Dr. Mollie Hope, Lincoln

