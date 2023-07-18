Most of the neighbors of the Calvert Street home have a favorable view of the services offered by Harbor Senior Care. However, the virtue of a business exists separately from the mechanics of its function, including its location.

The opposing concerns to the rezoning should be ones considered by every neighborhood in Lincoln because the placement of this facility sets the precedent for every neighborhood in Lincoln.

As the first facility of its size to be zoned on a non-arterial street, traffic is a real concern. Not only does its location limit fire, police and ambulance personnel, but employees, family members and independently contracted health care personnel contribute to a daily issue. As a business, even a family-oriented business, it exists in a profit-centered world, which means that its incentives are not fully aligned and may come in conflict with those of surrounding households.

The current city code for the special permit for the land use of this property provides only a skeletal framework for its placement, has antiquated provisions for the land development post-approval, includes an overly broad definition of “residential health care,” and stays with the property regardless of future ownership, likely perpetually a business.

The Planning Commission seemingly chose to value the business model over practices of city planning that preserve the efficiency and appeal of a well-cared-for neighborhood. If the City Council does the same, all neighborhoods may be susceptible to the introduction of whatever advantageous business model that seems attractive to city leaders at the time.

Todd and Samara Thornock, Lincoln