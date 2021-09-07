Letter: Change must start here, now

As a male University of Nebraska-Lincoln student, I was disgusted about the report of a fellow student who had been sexually assaulted. I’m sick and tired of seeing these reports all across this country.

This isn’t a UNL problem, but we can certainly work hard to fix it here. I don’t care if someone is flirting, what they are wearing or about any other excuse you can try and come up with. In no instance is it acceptable to sexually assault someone.

Women deserve better. It is terrible that due to the actions of men who are unable to behave like civilized human beings, women have to fear what may happen to them. Victims of sexual assault deserve better and deserve actual change.

Garrett Cantrell, Lincoln

