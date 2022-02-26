Letter: Change doesn't have to divide us

Recently the Lincoln City Council voted to instate the fairness ordinance. Proponents say that it's about time that the rights of transgender individuals to fair housing and employment practices be upheld. Opponents say it goes too far and compromises the ability of business owners to practice religious beliefs, as well as infringes upon the safety of women and children. And many, caught in the middle, are wondering what just happened.

Though the stated intention of the change was to ensure protection to all of Lincoln’s residents, the council enacted laws that make many feel that one group's right to housing, employment or safety is in direct conflict with another’s physical safety or ability to exercise their religious conscience.

But does the safety of one have to be in conflict with the religious freedom of another?

The changes Councilwoman Sändra Washington brought forward are poorly written. They create a direct conflict between two concepts that are deeply important to most individuals — upholding the right to safety for some and upholding the right of others to exercise their religious conscience.

It effectually pits residents against each other, rather than seeking to find compromise in more cooperative models.

We should welcome discussion between parties of different belief systems. That kind of leadership requires a careful consideration of the interests of all parties it effects, but the outcome can be solid laws that draw persons of divergent belief systems together instead of forcing them apart. We need to rescind this ordinance and demand better from our City Council.

Samara Thornock, Lincoln

