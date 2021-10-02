Letter: Change could ease shortage

In regards to the story "Bus driver shortage creates delays for some LPS students," (Sept. 20), I think its important to hear the rest of the story, perhaps from a driver.

Many of the older drivers that Associate Superintendent Liz Standish mentions are not staying home because of COVID. LPS helped create this shortage. They used to have many of these retired bus drivers but changed their policy, and now most of them have gone.

LPS decided that all permanent drivers must work both a morning and afternoon route. Drivers must commit 8 to 10 hours per day to the job, but maybe only get paid for 6 hours of driving. Drivers used to be able to work a morning or an afternoon route, then be off.

This is perfect for many drivers, who didn’t retire so they could be working all day. This group is a great resource for the community, not only for bus driving. Most have completed successful careers and still want to do meaningful work. Most are grandparents -- safe and dependable. LPS should make jobs attractive to this group.