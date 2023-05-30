Mr. Ernest Chambers arguably held the title of having been the most disruptive force in the Nebraska Unicameral. I'm sorry, Ernie, but you have unarguably lost that title, thanks to the current legislative body.
Fred Lupher, Lincoln
