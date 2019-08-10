Dear Sen. Ernie Chambers:
I am writing you today to ask for an apology. This apology is for calling the American flag a "rag."
You have been very vocal when you have felt wronged. In these cases, you have requested apologies, investigations or even the resignation of the offender. Consequently, I am asking the same of you.
I would like an apology from you to all the veterans, family members of veterans and those who hold a high respect for our American flag.
I have been watching for some time now for a formal apology. To my knowledge, none has been made, unless I missed it. Your use of the word in your Feb. 22 speech really made a lot of people mad.
You knowingly made thousands of Nebraskans angry, namely veterans and their family members. This sends a message that you do not care about the feelings those who have given life and limb(s) for our safety.
The flag symbolizes many different things to each of us. For me, it symbolizes the opportunity for individuals to be self-supporting, to be self-sufficient and to be able to have the autonomy to follow one's dreams. For those who served in the military, the flag reflects the sacrifice to protect all those who live under the American flag.
The flag also symbolizes a better life for those who have fled their country. Our country gives hope not only to its residents but to people all over the world in different forms.
In closing, I hope you do not take the position that the only thing we can agree on is to disagree. Please consider the feelings of Nebraskans and apologize.
Rene Solc, Lincoln