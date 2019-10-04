I find myself in rare agreement with Sen. Ernie Chambers. His criticism of Gov. Pete Ricketts' slow-walking of expanded Medicare is warranted.
I believe if the governor had been in favor of it, we would already see it in place. Instead, what we have is obstruction of the will of the people he is supposed to be leading in the hope that the Trump administration of Congress will find a way to kill it before it is implemented here.
It also shows a clear disregard for the well-being of all those folks who could now be seeking medical help at reasonable or low cost to treat threatening diseases or chronic conditions that will be put off for another 12 months. I see no other reason for a delay of another year before we can hold up our heads and say we are taking care of the many people at risk over this hypocritical stall.
It's not as if we had to build a Medicaid agency from scratch. There already was one in place and functioning before the vote to expand it.
Steve Duden, Lincoln