Maintaining civility sometimes requires incivility to be publicly called out.
I receive Rep. Jeff Fortenberry’s Fort Report. In the July 19 edition, he tells us of a Civility Pledge.
With due respect, it is the president of the United States who needs to be publicly sent this notice from Mr. Fortenberry more so than his constituents. It is not enough to think just the members of the House of Representatives or various media need to be civil.
To think maybe there is half a snowball's chance in heck our president will get such a message, where it currently is needed most, is beyond reason.
Mr. Trump acts not as if he were elected president but as if he were elected as America. He is not just a cheerleader for uncivil behavior. He relishes using such behavior to create division.
When anyone disagrees with him, that person gets as much disgusting tweeting and rally melodrama as the president can get away with. The opposite of civility, Trump hopes to look the leader he dreams of being respected as, through such wrestling match, reality TV advertising.
If he can just make us hate and fear each other, he may look good.
Mr. Fortenberry, I agree about civility. I’ve received no threats but did get hate mail after one letter I had published.
I read the pledge. Sir, send it directly and publicly to President Trump and the media you deem irresponsible rather than basically calling for decent people to be sure and submit.
Herbert Abrams, Lincoln