Letter, 2/2: Chairman doesn't understand poverty

I watched the Legislature session of Jan. 24, where the chairman of the Education Committee, Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte, made comments that showed his complete ignorance of education.

He said that growing up his family was poor, but because of his great education and his hard work he succeeded.

This senator clearly has no awareness of what poverty is to many of our children. Was he homeless, constantly in fear of hunger? Did he suffer without dental and medical care, suffer physical or emotional abuse, witness the substance abuse or mental illness of a parent? Was he exposed to violence in the home or neighborhood, constantly in fear of a parent being deported or arrested? Did he suffer chronic neglect?

This is the world of too many of Nebraska’s children, not the world this senator recognizes.

As chairman of the Education Committee, this senator has seen proof of the very strong relationship between poverty and achievement in education in Nebraska. But he seems to prefer his ideology of blame. I have no doubt the senator worked hard in school and in later life, but, in the real world, hard work is not enough for so many of our children. The chairman of the Education Committee must understand this.