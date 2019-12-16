Letter, 12/17: Certainly more than a misdemeanor
Letter, 12/17: Certainly more than a misdemeanor

A felony is defined as a serious crime. A high crime would be even more so. A misdemeanor is generally a less serious crime.

The Constitution Article II, Section 4: “The President and all other civil Officers of the United States shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors”.

It appears that our Nebraska senators are willing to join other Republican senators in voting against impeachment by somehow determining that Trump and his campaign committee’s consorting with Putin and Russia in order to influence the 2016 election, then Trump’s attempting to bribe Ukraine officials to investigate and smear a political rival and further, his obstruction of congressional impeachment investigations, is all less serious than a misdemeanor.

It is, in fact, as confirmed by our U.S. intelligence services a “high crime.”

We should demand that Senators Ben Sasse and Deb Fischer remember that they took a vow to “support and defend” the Constitution. They may be joined by several other brave Republican senators who are also willing to ditch their blind allegiance to Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and vote “yes” for impeachment.

Lyle Vannier, Lincoln

