Although there is agreement that Lincoln needs a new convention center, the location of the new facility must be carefully selected in order for it to be as complete a success as hoped for.

The recent Journal Star editorial ("Convention center getting support the idea deserves," Jan. 26) favoring sites downtown for the new convention center and excluding locating the facility in the Telegraph District is dead wrong.

Most of the downtown locations are too small and unsuitable because of traffic problems. The Telegraph District site offers better traffic flow and would benefit the StarTran bus system by providing a new node for bus service.

The Haymarket streets are already crowded and congested. A friend attending Pinnacle Bank events said it took her two hours from the time she got to her car in the parking garage to slowly get down to street level and exit the Haymarket.

The recently completed Transit Development Plan update recognizes the need for a bus service to the Telegraph District by extending Route No. 55 (the downtown trolley) to that area. If this would not be enough for major conventions, StarTran could provide additional service with special shuttle buses.

Locating the new convention center in the Telegraph District would provide more ridership for StarTran, avoid traffic congestion in the Haymarket and avoid having to squeeze the convention center into two small of a space.

Convention attendees could still stay in hotels in the Haymarket, dine down there and then have a swift and safe means to go to meetings. The editorial board should rethink its position.

Richard L. Schmeling, Lincoln