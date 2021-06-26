Letter: Censorship won't make us better

Gov. Pete Ricketts tweeted, “Critical race theory is an attack on our country’s core values.”

Not true. For nearly 250 years, our core values included the belief and practice that we could enslave a race of people that were generally erroneously believed to be inferior. A war, social struggles, legislation, enlightenment and time have slowly changed this belief and thus have changed our core values.

Attempts to whitewash (great term) this limit our understanding of history. All of us are not racists, but many U.S. citizens were and some still are. Teaching the reality of history does not necessarily lay guilt on all white people alive today, but it does challenge us to examine our own beliefs and practices through this lens.

Treating each other with respect is hard without an understanding of the evolving impact race has had on our society. It seems the core values to which Ricketts refers are those we would profess but have never really embodied.

As a former social studies teacher, I know that teaching about sensitive issues demands care in the presentation of facts and beliefs, but it can and should be done. Knowledge and self-reflection can improve our country. Censorship causing ignorance will not.

Michael Henninger, Lincoln

