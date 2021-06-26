 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Censorship won't make us better
0 Comments

Letter: Censorship won't make us better

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Governor's press conference

Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks during the last COVID-19 update at the Capitol.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

Gov. Pete Ricketts tweeted, “Critical race theory is an attack on our country’s core values.”

Not true. For nearly 250 years, our core values included the belief and practice that we could enslave a race of people that were generally erroneously believed to be inferior. A war, social struggles, legislation, enlightenment and time have slowly changed this belief and thus have changed our core values.

Attempts to whitewash (great term) this limit our understanding of history. All of us are not racists, but many U.S. citizens were and some still are. Teaching the reality of history does not necessarily lay guilt on all white people alive today, but it does challenge us to examine our own beliefs and practices through this lens.

Treating each other with respect is hard without an understanding of the evolving impact race has had on our society. It seems the core values to which Ricketts refers are those we would profess but have never really embodied.

As a former social studies teacher, I know that teaching about sensitive issues demands care in the presentation of facts and beliefs, but it can and should be done. Knowledge and self-reflection can improve our country. Censorship causing ignorance will not.

Michael Henninger, Lincoln

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letter: Democrats are in denial

  • Updated

Illegal border crossing attempts continue to rise under President Biden’s administration. Last month, there were 180,034 enforcement encounter…

Letter: Got to be an easier way
Letters

Letter: Got to be an easier way

  • Updated

I'd like to echo Steve Scharf's letter to the editor ("Bringing DMV to your door," June 17) with a frustratingly humorous example of governmen…

Letter: An alternative to 30x30
Letters

Letter: An alternative to 30x30

  • Updated

President Biden initiated the 30x30 plan to conserve 30% of U.S. lands and waters by the year 2030. This helps curb climate change. However, N…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News