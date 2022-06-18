Letter: Censorship not part of education

Recently, Georgetown law professor Ilya Shapiro resigned his professorship following reinstatement of his suspension for his "objectively offensive comments" tweet critical of President Biden’s limited selection criteria used in choosing his nominee to the Supreme Court.

Georgetown’s four-month investigation into the tweet determined that Shapiro, though guilty of the offense, wouldn’t be fired because he wasn’t a member of the faculty at the time of his tweet. His reinstatement included the warning that a future "‘transgression" would not be tolerated. Shapiro understood he was vulnerable for dismissal for any perceived hostile act or speech, possibly including introduction of case law studies a student might find offensive.

Georgetown does not appear to support an academic environment that welcomes the free exchange of ideas, a fundamental requirement for a liberal arts education to germinate and thrive in its purest form.

Likewise, the University of Nebraska struggles in areas where freedom of expression and woke culture clash. A few years ago, student advocacy for Turning Point USA incited an associated professor and a graduate assistant to aggressively confront a student on campus. Then, university leadership said they sought to protect the graduate assistant by removing her from the classroom rather than support the student’s right of expression. She was later removed from her teaching duties.

More recently, university leadership supported some Husker student athletes engaged in political activism during the playing of the national anthem but roundly admonished a single voice raised in criticism. The university exists to nurture critical thinking and fearless expression. That's not achievable through censorship.

Jerris Cummings, Lincoln

