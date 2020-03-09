Letter, 3/10: Celebrating service of AmeriCorps

From March 8-14, thousands of Americans across the country celebrate the valuable contributions of the AmeriCorps members who pledge to “get things done” for our nation as part of the annual AmeriCorps Week.
National Service has always been a large part of my life. Upon returning to the United States after serving two years in China with the Peace Corps, I started searching for an opportunity that would engage my desire to improve my community, to be of service to others and to be challenged and learn new skills. I found AmeriCorps.
I served as an AmeriCorps member from 2016-2017 in Flint, Michigan. Within my City of Flint AmeriCorps program, I engaged citizens in implementing citywide goals of improving parks and green spaces as well as facilitating micro-projects around the city to make Flint safer and healthier.
My AmeriCorps service provided me the opportunity to learn about community development in a hands on way. It also led me to my current position with ServeNebraska, the Nebraska Volunteer Service Commission.
ServeNebraska funds and coordinates AmeriCorps programming around the state. With 300 local service sites, thousands of AmeriCorps and Senior Corps members serving, $7.9 million invested in our communities and $24.9 million in AmeriCorps scholarships earned since the start, AmeriCorps has a large presence here in Nebraska.
And I have seen firsthand the difference that AmeriCorps has made in Nebraska by providing life changing opportunities and educational awards to the AmeriCorps members who serve, vital support to nonprofits attempting to meet great needs in our communities and real benefits to the lives of community members.
So, I encourage Nebraskans around the state to join me in thanking these AmeriCorps members who sacrifice their time and skills to make a lasting positive change in communities around the state. Thank you, AmeriCorps!
Katherine Lacy, Lincoln