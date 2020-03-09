Letter, 3/10: Celebrating service of AmeriCorps

From March 8-14, thousands of Americans across the country celebrate the valuable contributions of the AmeriCorps members who pledge to “get things done” for our nation as part of the annual AmeriCorps Week.

National Service has always been a large part of my life. Upon returning to the United States after serving two years in China with the Peace Corps, I started searching for an opportunity that would engage my desire to improve my community, to be of service to others and to be challenged and learn new skills. I found AmeriCorps.

I served as an AmeriCorps member from 2016-2017 in Flint, Michigan. Within my City of Flint AmeriCorps program, I engaged citizens in implementing citywide goals of improving parks and green spaces as well as facilitating micro-projects around the city to make Flint safer and healthier.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

My AmeriCorps service provided me the opportunity to learn about community development in a hands on way. It also led me to my current position with ServeNebraska, the Nebraska Volunteer Service Commission.