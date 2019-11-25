Letter, 11/26: Caught in the middle for help
0 comments

Letter, 11/26: Caught in the middle for help

{{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln is not very handicapped friendly, unless you are rich or poor. I am in the middle. I cannot find any help because I'm not on Medicaid or have an abundance of money to hire someone. I miss many doctor's appointments because I can't find anyone to go with me.

I can barely walk, let alone get to church. It is very discouraging being handicapped in Lincoln. I'm too young, too rich to get Medicaid and too poor to pay $25 an hour, minimum 2 hours, to get help.

Sherrill Russell, Lincoln

Health care logo
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News