Letter, 11/26: Caught in the middle for help

Lincoln is not very handicapped friendly, unless you are rich or poor. I am in the middle. I cannot find any help because I'm not on Medicaid or have an abundance of money to hire someone. I miss many doctor's appointments because I can't find anyone to go with me.
I can barely walk, let alone get to church. It is very discouraging being handicapped in Lincoln. I'm too young, too rich to get Medicaid and too poor to pay $25 an hour, minimum 2 hours, to get help.
Sherrill Russell, Lincoln