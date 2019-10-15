At the risk of pointing out the obvious, the article, “Ranchers challenge Ricketts” (Oct. 11), is a cry in the open for casino gambling.
Between currently “oppressive” property taxes, and “... Senators that are absolutely opposed to tax relief ...,” there is a sweet spot that is stubbornly ignored or willfully overlooked.
I’ll say it again: “casino gambling.” The numbers have been worked. A compromise exists somewhere. Voters can approve a constitutional amendment. The Legislature could easily set up a committee to define the parameters.
Craig Urbauer, Lincoln