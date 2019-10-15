{{featured_button_text}}
Thedford

Gov. Pete Ricketts talks in Thedford on Wednesday.

 JoANNE YOUNG, Journal Star

At the risk of pointing out the obvious, the article, “Ranchers challenge Ricketts” (Oct. 11), is a cry in the open for casino gambling.

Between currently “oppressive” property taxes, and “... Senators that are absolutely opposed to tax relief ...,” there is a sweet spot that is stubbornly ignored or willfully overlooked.

I’ll say it again: “casino gambling.” The numbers have been worked. A compromise exists somewhere. Voters can approve a constitutional amendment. The Legislature could easily set up a committee to define the parameters.

Craig Urbauer, Lincoln

