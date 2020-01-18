Letter, 1/19: Casino gambling a sucker's bet

I am disappointed to see Nebraskans urging the state to legalize gambling in order to capture local money that supposedly is gushing into other states.

Unfortunately, gambling fans are laboring under a widespread misconception, because casino profits do not remain in local economies. Instead, they flow out of state to major gambling corporations. Actually, casinos are more likely to hurt than help a state’s economy.

Most casinos draw their customers from within a 50-mile radius. The money they lose is money that won’t go to local merchants, restaurants and gamblers’ families. All the problems associated with gambling would likely increase.

According to an article in The Atlantic magazine entitled: "A Good Way to Wreck a Local Economy: Build Casinos", “No one should look to the gambling industry to revive cities” because “that’s not what casinos do.”

The article continues: “As casino expansion reaches its limits, the towns and cities that turned to gambling to escape their problems may discover that they have accepted a sucker’s bet -- local economies that look worse than ever, local residents tempted into new forms of self-destructive behavior and a dwindling flow of cash to show for it all.”