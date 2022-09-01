Letter: Cartoon sent wrong message

I found the Journal Star's Aug. 21 political cartoon to be a simple-minded attempt to trivialize the FBI Mar-a-Lago raid for classified documents, thereby fueling the faithful who would like to turn the focus on the FBI and give Trump another pass, just like he’s trying to get for inciting the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

The FBI raid was necessary after responsible authorities were unable to secure classified material by less intrusive means.

Intelligence collection and protection of national secrets is vital to prosperity and even national survival. It played significant roles in our World War II and Cold War successes. And failures contributed to China's rise as a military threat and economic competitor and Putin's restoration of Russian influence and his campaign to reduce our own, boosted by Trump's craven announcement to an international assembly in Finland that he believed Putin's word over the judgment of our own intelligence community.

My 32-year Army service included tours with the Navy and Air Force in Korea, Vietnam, the Pentagon and Europe. Working with top-secret material was routine, but some intelligence is so sensitive it’s labeled SCI (Sensitive Compartmented Intelligence) and released only to top secret-cleared personnel with a specific "need to know."

To review new SCI material, I had an appointment at the most secure facility available, was allowed to read the material in their vault, and leave it there after signing as one of the few privy to this particular material.

As we argue this issue, there are probably a dozen or so lower-ranking folks throughout our military today who face serious penalties for mishandling classified material, far less serious than the deliberate actions Trump's faithful are loudly seeking to trivialize.

Tom deShazo, Lincoln