Letter: Carter doesn't need $140K raise

President Abraham Lincoln and Justin Smith Morrill, political partners in establishing 1862's visionary Land Grant Act, are weeping in their graves.

America needs a Ted Talk on the many reasons that University of Nebraska President Ted Carter does not deserve a $140,000 bonus on top of his already too-lavish salary, one that makes a mockery of the main mission of the Land Grant Act.

Not long ago, if a three-decade public servant wanted to cash in on his or her time in Congress, the military, etc., they sought work in the private sector. These days, however, higher education is so lucrative that these job-seekers now sometimes simply segue into another taxpayer-funded sector, such as public universities.

I urge all Nebraskans to call or write their regents to protest this latest financial outrage with respect to NU presidential compensation.

My proposal: Split the $140,000 among NU students with student loan debt who served on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

I am also hoping that the upside-downism of students accruing debt while higher ed "executives" amass wealth brings awareness to the countrywide, unconscionable university executive salary arms race, which has been cleverly crafted by higher ed "experts" themselves.