I have a very small business. It’s just me, up close and literally in your face. I cut hair.

I want Lincoln to know that we’re a community that’s supposed to look out for each other.

I feel so glad that most of my immediate community wants to find a way to get out of this COVID nightmare! Vaccinating, masking, caring about other people.

It’s so annoying to save someone’s life ...

Just wear a mask. C’mon!

Liz Wilson, Lincoln

