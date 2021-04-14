Letter: Card works just like passport

The idea of vaccine passports may or may not be a good one ("Vaccine passports latest political flash point," April 7).

But, mostly, I see them as being unnecessary.

When people get their shots, they are given a wallet-sized COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card, with the Centers for Disease Control's logo on it, with detailed information about the shots they received.

In the event a company or organization would need to be assured that I'm vaccinated, I don't see why I couldn't show them my card and be safely on my way.

Eric Foster, Lincoln