 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Card works just like passport
0 comments

Letter: Card works just like passport

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
COVID vaccine

Lincoln, NE - 4/7/2021 - COVID-19 vaccine recipients pass the time after receiving their shots on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at Pinnacle Bank Arena. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

The idea of vaccine passports may or may not be a good one ("Vaccine passports latest political flash point," April 7).

But, mostly, I see them as being unnecessary.

When people get their shots, they are given a wallet-sized COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card, with the Centers for Disease Control's logo on it, with detailed information about the shots they received.

In the event a company or organization would need to be assured that I'm vaccinated, I don't see why I couldn't show them my card and be safely on my way.

Eric Foster, Lincoln

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letter: Keep Daylight Saving TIme

  • Updated

I absolutely oppose Kris Thompson's letter to the editor ("Time change idea off base," March 31) that there is not support to keep Daylight Sa…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News