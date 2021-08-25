Letter: Carbon tax a logical choice

This fall, I will be a junior in high school. Over the summer, I went on a trip to Minnesota with my family. During the drive back, the air grew hazy from wildfires in Canada. Our country seems so large, and yet it struck me that on the entire trip home the air was unhealthy.

The fact that a wildfire from another country can affect such a vast place is hard to believe. This shows that, as large as our planet is regarding the environment, it is quite small.

It is critically important to take action to reduce our impact on the planet. One method of doing that would be by putting a price on carbon.

Over the summer, I have learned more about this topic. A carbon fee and dividend would be a very effective way to address climate change while not having a negative effect on the economy.

According to the United Nations, out of all the developed economies, only Australia and the U.S. don’t have some sort of price on emissions. Other countries are taking this step as well. An article by The Times of Israel discusses their new policy and how there are many further benefits of a carbon tax, like offsetting the environmental cost of emissions.

Our members of Congress should strongly consider a carbon tax as a viable solution to climate change.

Alex Hermsen, Lincoln

