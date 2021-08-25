 Skip to main content
Letter: Carbon tax a logical choice
Letter: Carbon tax a logical choice

U.S. States Most Impacted by Wildfires

Wildfires have ravaged the American West in the recent past. Of the 10 costliest wildfires on record, only two occurred prior to 2017, according to the Insurance Information Institute. And this year is shaping up to be more of the same. When considering total acres burned, 2020 was very close to being the most destructive wildfire year on record; and as of the start of summer, 2021 is on pace to exceed last year’s numbers. The defining wildfire event of 2020—the August Complex Fire—was started by a series of Northern California lightning strikes, and quickly became the largest wildfire event in the state’s history. While California gets much of the attention for wildfires, several other states have been severely impacted as well. Behind California’s 4.1 million acres burned in 2020 were 1.1 million acres in Oregon, almost 1 million acres in Arizona, and 842,000 acres in Washington. Nationwide, the number of acres burned each year over the past 15 years is up considerably compared to the same timeframe prior to 2005, even though the number of fires has noticeably declined.

 Jon Davison / Alamy Stock Photo

This fall, I will be a junior in high school. Over the summer, I went on a trip to Minnesota with my family. During the drive back, the air grew hazy from wildfires in Canada. Our country seems so large, and yet it struck me that on the entire trip home the air was unhealthy.

The fact that a wildfire from another country can affect such a vast place is hard to believe. This shows that, as large as our planet is regarding the environment, it is quite small.

It is critically important to take action to reduce our impact on the planet. One method of doing that would be by putting a price on carbon.

Over the summer, I have learned more about this topic. A carbon fee and dividend would be a very effective way to address climate change while not having a negative effect on the economy.

According to the United Nations, out of all the developed economies, only Australia and the U.S. don’t have some sort of price on emissions. Other countries are taking this step as well. An article by The Times of Israel discusses their new policy and how there are many further benefits of a carbon tax, like offsetting the environmental cost of emissions.

Our members of Congress should strongly consider a carbon tax as a viable solution to climate change.

Alex Hermsen, Lincoln

