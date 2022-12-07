Letter: Carbon systems part of future

Nebraskans understand the importance of corn production and protecting open markets for products like ethanol. Over 40% of the corn produced in Nebraska is used for ethanol production, and that percentage is likely to grow as our nation’s demand for renewable fuels will increase in the coming years.

That is why as a corn producer and a board member of the Nebraska Farm Bureau, I support carbon pipeline projects while ensuring they work for landowners.

Nebraska’s Legislature recognized this opportunity in 2021 when it passed LB650, a bill promoting carbon management and sequestration. The broad bipartisan support underscores the importance our leaders have placed on the development of thoughtful carbon management systems, showing that while many disagree with how to address climate issues, we must be able to create market-based solutions driven by agriculture.

To protect our agricultural and ethanol industries, Nebraska needs carbon management systems to maximize our ability to meet growing demand for corn and ethanol across the country and world.

These are two of the most important products coming out of Nebraska. Protecting their market competitiveness is fundamental to our state’s economy and the long-term viability of Nebraska agriculture. As members of the farming community, it is vital that we rally around projects and investments to ensure our agricultural sector maintains its competitive advantage for decades to come.

Lance Atwater, Ayr