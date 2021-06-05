Letter: Carbon pricing part of solution

Climate change legislation is being introduced in Congress with increasing frequency. Because it is urgent to implement solutions, numerous bills are being considered.

For this legislation to be effective, it must include a price on carbon pollution. To date, the potential for carbon pricing has been largely untapped, even though most economists agree it is an essential tool for driving decarbonization.

Why is carbon pricing essential? It will work quickly. It will cut emissions much faster than regulations can. With a carbon price, companies will make decisions to maximize profits; energy efficiency and clean energy become strategies to increase profits. An economy-wide price on carbon reaches multiple sectors, such as electricity, industry, real estate, agriculture, land use and transportation.

A promising bill is the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (H.R. 2307). It sets a price that starts at $15 a ton of CO2 and increases $10 annually. Projections are that by 2030, this policy will reduce U.S. emissions by 50% below 2005 levels.