Letter: Carbon pricing part of answer

As noted in the LJS article “5 things to know about the new UN report,” (Aug. 10), the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change reiterated that scientists agree climate change is happening now, is very bad and is caused by us -- but also that there is cause for hope.

For the first time the report indicates we have moved from business as usual, because countries and businesses are making some changes to lower carbon emissions. The huge world ship is slowly turning. The question is if we are willing to support the actions necessary to effectively and quickly lower emissions enough to keep warming to 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit or less.

Putting a price on carbon is one of the most efficient ways to lower carbon emissions. Such pricing forces polluters to pay a steadily rising fee on carbon at the source or the border. This approach doesn’t pick winners and losers. The market would decide which clean energy and technological options win out.

To protect U.S. citizens from rising costs, Citizens’ Climate Lobby supports giving all fees raised back to U.S. households. Carbon pricing is not the total solution but is a large step in the right direction.