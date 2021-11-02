Letter: Carbon pricing key to future

Carbon pricing key to future
Many climate-conscious observers are worried to see the Clean Electricity Program removed from the Reconciliation Bill. Putting a price on carbon is an alternative that could lower carbon emissions as much as we’d hoped to see from the CEP. It is still under consideration in Congress.
Carbon pricing would start relatively low and set a steadily rising fee on fossil fuels at the mine, well and border. Businesses can plan ahead for the change. Clean energy options will become more attractive investments. Combined with sending the funds collected back to households, it will help all of us make the transition to clean energy.
President Biden should put a price on carbon with the funds collected sent to American households. Of the choices for action, carbon fee and cashback to households has the best chance for the most positive effect.
Megan Lyons, Lincoln
Tainting elections forevermore
In my lifetime, I have seen the Great Depression, World War II, the Korean War and Vietnam. I have seen one president assassinated, and one resign in disgrace. The turmoil of the anti-war protests, and the civil rights movement in the 1960s.
Through all of that, as a nation, we came out stronger and better. It is sad to see our democracy crumble because of blind allegiance to a political party and a would-be tyrant who cannot accept defeat. Jan. 6 should be a date remembered as much as Pearl Harbor.
Many in the Republican Party just want it to go away and act like it never happened. They can’t or won’t see it for what it was, an attempt to overthrow a fair election. It was an insurrection or a coup attempt, not a peaceful protest.
Donald Trump and his followers are still propagating the lie that the election was stolen from him. If he runs again and loses, he will claim that election was stolen also. Keep telling a lie big enough and loud enough, and people will start to believe it. Will we ever have an election that will be considered fair and free?
This is the danger we face. If people lose faith in our electoral system, what does that make us? A nation where the courts or state legislatures decide the result, instead of the vote of the people? The great American experiment will be dead after 245 years of democratic elections.
Earl Flittner, Waverly