Letter: Carbon pricing key to future

Many climate-conscious observers are worried to see the Clean Electricity Program removed from the Reconciliation Bill. Putting a price on carbon is an alternative that could lower carbon emissions as much as we'd hoped to see from the CEP. It is still under consideration in Congress.

Carbon pricing would start relatively low and set a steadily rising fee on fossil fuels at the mine, well and border. Businesses can plan ahead for the change. Clean energy options will become more attractive investments. Combined with sending the funds collected back to households, it will help all of us make the transition to clean energy.

President Biden should put a price on carbon with the funds collected sent to American households. Of the choices for action, carbon fee and cashback to households has the best chance for the most positive effect.

Megan Lyons, Lincoln

