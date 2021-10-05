Letter: Carbon pricing can slow climate change

We have experienced the real-life impacts of climate change here in the Pacific Northwest.

This June, a “heat dome” with unimaginable temperatures from 116-126 degrees, killed 500 people in Oregon, Washington, Idaho and Canada. Many of the deaths were elderly people living alone with no fans or air conditioning, as it was never needed before.

A dry summer of fires started near Portland last September. The sky darkened, turning a sepia-red, in midday, with the sun a red ring and sirens in the distance. Portland General Electric is going to shut off electricity, so wind-downed power lines don’t start more fires. The adjoining county being evacuated, more sirens.

For more than a week, the Willamette Valley filled with smoke, equivalent to smoking 25 cigarettes a day. You can’t go outside, but your house leaks like a sieve, and you have no air conditioning. The city with the most polluted air on the planet. No indoor air purifiers will remove all the oxides in this air.

The monetary damage and loss of life, not to mention long-lasting health damage to the lungs of all the people breathing this smoke-filled air, are not normal.